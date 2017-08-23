Hezbollah seizes more Daesh posts in Syria

Hezbollah and the Syrian army captured a Daesh (ISIS) signal room and two hilltop positions Tuesday, as the forces took another 30 square kilometers of territory from the militant group on the Syrian side of the Lebanese-Syrian border.



Over the last several days, the Syrian and Hezbollah forces have made significant gains and taken large swaths of territory from Daesh in Syria.



The Syrian Army and Hezbollah have fought together against Daesh on the eastern, Syrian side, of the Qalamoun range near the Lebanese border since last Saturday.



Hezbollah's offensive with the Syrian Army against Daesh comes after the party routed militants from Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – previously known as the Al-Qaeda affiliated Nusra Front – that were entrenched on the outskirts of the Lebanese border town of Arsal and the adjacent Syrian town of Flita.

...