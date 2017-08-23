Hariri hails Army gains as ‘biggest vote of confidence’ in state

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday hailed the Lebanese Army's quick gains against Daesh (ISIS) on the northeastern border region as the "biggest vote of confidence in the role of the government, the state and the Army".



Hariri was speaking in Parliament Tuesday night on the first of a two-day general session, responding to a number of lawmakers who quizzed the government over its performance in the eight months it has been in office.



Hariri reaffirmed his government's commitment to hold next year's parliamentary elections under a new electoral law and ensure all security conditions for fair and democratic voting.



Hariri stressed that the government has worked hard to maintain security and political stability.



Since the 30-member Cabinet was formed on Dec. 18, it has held 38 sessions during which has taken 1,268 decisions, signed 518 decrees and referred 32 draft laws to Parliament, Hariri said.



Among the government's key achievements, Hariri cited endorsing the 2017 draft state budget, passing the electoral law, improving road networks, making large-scale diplomatic appointments and forming 12 ministerial committees.

