Army backs Daesh into corner, on cusp of victory

However, the advances made by the Army Tuesday came at a cost, as one soldier was killed and four were wounded while dismantling an explosive device on the outskirts of the northeastern town of Arsal. The soldiers were from an Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit, a military statement said.



The Army took over nine Daesh posts and captured a number of arms caches.



During the first two days of the operation, which began Saturday, the Army announced that 35 Daesh militants were killed.



Qanso also said that no new information was available on the status of the nine Lebanese soldiers who were kidnapped by Daesh after they briefly overran the town of Arsal in 2014 .



Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf praised the Army as he spoke from a military expo in Moscow.



The capture of Ras al-Kaf is expected to give the Army an upper hand in the fight against Daesh, tightening the noose on Daesh militants.



The loss of Jaffar brings the Lebanese Army's death toll in the offensive to four since the battle began Saturday.



President Michel Aoun praised the Army's offensive in comments published Tuesday in local daily Al-Liwaa.

...