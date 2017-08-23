Ain al-Hilweh violence spills over, Sidon serail closed

Extremist fugitive Shadi Mawlawi was ordered by a Jabhat Fatah al-Sham commander to ignite the current clashes in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh, a local report said Wednesday.



The Al-Joumhouria report added that Talleh had sent an amount of money to Mawlawi and to Ain al-Hilweh-based extremists Bilal Badr and Bilal Arqoub, who initiated the clashes in the camp last Thursday.



Sources told The Daily Star Tuesday that allegations Talleh had coordinated the Ain al-Hilweh clashes to coincide with the Army's border assault against Daesh could not be confirmed but nor could they be ruled out.

