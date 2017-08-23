Tripoli mayor discusses local landfill with delegation

Tripoli Mayor Ahmad Qamareddine discussed met Wednesday with a waste treatment delegation to discuss possible methods of dealing with Tripoli's growing waste dump, the state-run National News Agency reported.



The municipality, the dump site managers and Tripoli residents alike were concerned that the mountain might collapse into the sea, potentially causing an environmental disaster.



A contract signed by the Council for Development and Reconstruction and the Fayha Municipalities Union with the dump's managing company Batco in 1999 limited the development of the dump to a height of 25 meters.

...