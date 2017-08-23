Trial of Hamra's would-be bomber postponed

The trial of the lead suspect in January's foiled suicide bomb attack in Hamra was postponed until October, a judicial source told The Daily Star Wednesday.



Assi, dubbed as the "Costa Coffee shop suicide bomber," was expected to stand trial at the Military Tribunal in Beirut Wednesday.



The reason behind Assi not appearing in court Wednesday remains unknown, the source continued, adding that the next scheduled trial will be on Oct. 11 .



The 8-kilogram explosive belt Assi had on the night of the attempted attack, intended to inflict the largest possible number of casualties, according to an army statement circulated at the time.



Assi has still not made any public statement about his attempted suicide attack since being arrested.

...