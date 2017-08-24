Hariri: Army victory against Daesh imminent

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said victory against Daesh (ISIS) was imminent as he toured Army front lines Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Army began redeploying in anticipation of the fourth and final phase of its offensive, believed to be just hours away.



Speaking during a meeting with Army head Gen. Joseph Aoun at the military's command center in Ras Baalbeck for the "Fajr al-Joroud" operation, Hariri praised the military's efforts, stressing that the Army had conducted the offensive alone and that it was the sole defender of Lebanese soil.



As for the fate of nine Army soldiers held hostage by Daesh since 2014, Hariri said that the government would share any information it has about them once any details are received.



The latest casualty count stands at five soldiers killed after the Army Wednesday reported the death of 1st Sgt.



Freij was born in Zahle's Taalabaya on May 15, 1986 . He was married with one child and has been praised by the Army commander and the interior minister.

...