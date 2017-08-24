Aoun chairs Cabinet session at Beiteddine

A Cabinet session will be held Thursday at the president's summer residence of Beiteddine Palace for the first time in more than two years, with electricity topping the agenda.



President Michel Aoun arrived at 9 a.m. at the palace, following a tradition that has been in place since independence, a statement from the presidency said.



Aoun was officially welcomed by the presidential guard and received by Minister of State for Presidency Affairs Pierre Raffoul, along with other officials.

...