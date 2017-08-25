BLOM to offer credit card service at General Security

General Security introduced the use of card payments for its services across the country in partnership with BLOM Bank, the two institutions announced at a media conference Thursday.



Saad Azhari, the chairman and general manager of BLOM Bank, one of the two largest banks in Lebanon, held a joint media conference with General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim at the General Security headquarters in Beirut.



Gen. Abbas Ibrahim ... he is an icon of moderation, open-mindedness and intelligence".



For his part, Ibrahim said that upon assuming his role as the head of General Security his team devised a five-point plan for improvements for General Security that people both in Lebanon and beyond would be proud of.

