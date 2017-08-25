Airport expects big pilgrims turnout

Departures of Lebanese pilgrims bound for Saudi Arabia on the annual hajj pilgrimage are expected to significantly increase this year, sources at the Rafik Hariri International Airport told The Daily Star.



Around 7,000 Lebanese pilgrims are expected to make the journey to Saudi Arabia this year, in addition to an expected roughly 2,000 Syrian and Palestinians living in Lebanon.



Travelers have been advised to arrive at the airport three hours prior their flight.



Pilgrims have also been requested by the airport authorities to have all their travel requirements planned and in place before arriving at the airport.

...