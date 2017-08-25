Donaldson seeks to tie phones to Ayyash at STL

Prosecution analyst Andrew Donaldson attributed several mobile devices to defendant Salim Ayyash in Thursday's hearing of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon.



Donaldson spent the majority of the morning session using co-location analysis to claim that a cell phone labeled "Yellow 235" was linked to Personal Mobile Phone 935 – a device previously attributed to Ayyash by the prosecution.



Donaldson continued Thursday's testimony demonstrating instances of co-location between additional phones attributed to Ayyash.



In the concluding remarks of his summary, Donaldson presented a slideshow with details of the similar activities between covert phones, Yellow 294, Blue 233, Red 741, Yellow 669 and Ayyash's personal phone.

...