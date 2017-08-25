Cabinet approves electricity plan

During a Cabinet session chaired by President Michel Aoun in the Chouf mountains Thursday, ministers approved a contentious electricity plan, referring a proposal to the Tender Department to lease additional power barges. A book of terms, which outlines the requirements and conditions that would allow companies to bid for the contract to provide the power barges was approved and sent to the Tenders Department with some comments.



A plan to procure more electricity sources to supply Lebanon's demand has been problematic even before Cabinet demanded a review of the current situationon June 21 .



Abi Khalil's initial plan was criticized by members of the Cabinet for being overly expensive.



Riachi, following a Cabinet session earlier this month, had said that the new tender documents to lease the power-generating barges should include a temporary insurance guarantee of $50 million for the 400 megawatts.



Lebanese Forces affiliated Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani said that having an opportunity to comment on the electricity plan is standard procedure.



Former Telecommunications Minister Boutros Harb attacked the electricity plan.

...