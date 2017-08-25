Extremists abandon strongholds in Ain al-Hilweh

Extremists responsible for the bloody clashes in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp withdrew from their former strongholds Thursday. Bilal Badr said in a statement Thursday that he would withdraw from the camp's Al-Tiri neighborhood, which has been the site of heavy clashes.



Badr supporter Bilal Arqoub, a belligerent in the recent clashes, has reportedly left the camp.



However, heavy clashes in April 2017 saw Fatah Movement fighters seize key positions around the neighborhood, countering Badr's grip on the area.



Just a few weeks ago, the two-story house hosted Badr's wedding.



The first floor of the house did not sustain significant damage during the clashes.



Once a no-go zone for the group, Fatah fighters spread throughout the neighborhood's alleyways during the skirmishes.



Further indicating Fatah's solidification of power in the area, the group's fighters raised its yellow flags over houses in the neighborhood.



Gen. Sobhi Abu Arab said that the joint Palestinian security force requested PNSF withdraw from the positions they controlled in the Al-Tiri neighborhood.

