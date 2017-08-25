Geagea blasts Nasrallah, Assad regime

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea Friday criticized Hezbollah's leader for saying that the Lebanese Army coordinated with the group and the Syrian army in its battle against Daesh (ISIS) on the Lebanese-Syrian border.



Geagea was responding to Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah's speech Thursday night, in which he said that there was ongoing coordination between the Army, Syria and Hezbollah in the fight against Daesh near Ras Baalbeck.



However, the Hezbollah leader added that the Syrian government would only provide assistance on the condition that a formal request was sent from the Lebanese government to the Syrian side.

...