Italian ambassador reiterates support for Lebanese Army

Italy's ambassador to Lebanon Friday expressed his country's support for the Lebanese Army, as the Army took up positions for the final phase to expel Daesh (ISIS) militants from the border region.



In a meeting with Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun, the Italian Ambassador to Lebanon Massimo Marotti expressed his country's full support for the Army as well as his "deepest condolences for the painful loss of lives of soldiers," according to a statement issued by the Italian embassy in Lebanon.

