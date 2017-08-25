Tashnag Party holds blood drive for Army

The Tashnag Party Friday organized a blood drive to support the Lebanese Army as the 'Fajr al-Joroud' offensive against Daesh (ISIS) grinds onward near the Lebanese-Syrian border.



The blood drive was held in Burj Hammoud between 9 a.m and 3.30 p.m. with crowds of local residents coming to donate blood.



Pakradounian then visited the Saint George Hospital in Geitawi, to meet several soldiers wounded in the Army offensive.



Tashnag party Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian also commented on the blood drive and the Army.

...