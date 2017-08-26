Lebanon waste management still chaotic

Despite international funding for projects to help Lebanon tackle it's deep-seated waste treatment issues, problems persist due in part to mismanagement of available infrastructure and lack of a coherent government strategy.



Since it began its intervention on solid waste treatment in Lebanon in 2004, the EU financed the construction of 10 new solid waste treatment facilities.



In Nabatieh, the temporary absence of a dumping site caused the area's treatment facility to stop working due to the accumulation of waste waiting to be sorted.



However, the managers of the nearby dump site complained to The Daily Star in a previous interview that the quantity of waste landfilled had not been reduced as much as they expected.



Sorting, however, is notoriously problematic in Lebanon, and other EU-financed facilities processing organic waste to create compost have so far not registered satisfactory results.



"We have to get out of this situation of emergency and begin to have a strategic plan, in which there is transparency and good governance," Malouf told The Daily Star.



The first step, he argued, is to reduce waste.

