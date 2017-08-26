WeDreamLebanon looks to country’s future in multimedia extravaganza

At the entrance to the #WeDreamLebanon festival venue Thursday, heavily armed police lined up beside an ironclad truck parked on the Beirut Waterfront.



Thursday was the opening of the weeklong festival, which features street food, Formula 1 races, supercar and motocross shows, an "Arabian Night" performance with superstar entertainers Ragheb Alama and Sherine Abdel-Wahab and a "multimedia show," which opened the event.



All of this is meant to create a festival experience the likes of which Lebanon has never seen before, according to Jarmakani.



On the stage's expansive backdrop, images of a cityscape in ruins appeared.



In the water surrounding the stage, a fountain jetted upward, creating a screen of water.



The show was characterized by the wide range of effects used: Dancers performed along with a cacophony of music blasting from speakers and impressive 3-D projections.



The irregular shape of the backdrop made it so the projection of buildings produced the effect of being in a city.

