Mines main hindrance to Army advances

The Lebanese Army's offensive against Daesh (ISIS) entered its second week Saturday as the military worked to dismantle mines and improvised explosive devices that have so far been the main hindrance to their advancement.



This brings the death toll to six among Army ranks.



Saudi Arabia's Arab Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan praised the Army for their fight against Daesh on Friday.



The Army has so far lost five soldiers to roadside mines and IEDs. Italian Armed Forces have been training selected units of the Army since 2015, the Italian embassy statement added.

