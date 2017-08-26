UNRWA partially resumes aid following clashes

Summary
UNRWA partially resumed its services inside the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh Friday, the agency said in a media statement.
UNRWA will also assess the water and sanitation networks in the camp in order to undertake urgent repairs.
A meeting was held in Sidon Thursday between Palestinian factions and humanitarian partners working inside the camp to discuss local needs.
Ain al-Hilweh, a Sidon based camp, is the site of intermittent clashes, the last of which took place in March.
