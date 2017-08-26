Victims of Hariri assassination set to testify at STL

Six victims of the bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri are scheduled to testify in person at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon Monday.



A total of 76 individuals were classified by the STL as victims at the beginning of the case.



According to the STL statute, the presentation of the victims' cases is not designed for witnesses to testify against the four indicted suspects.



Rather, the victims have a "conditional right" to participate in the hearings in order to illustrate the human narrative of the 2005 event and its consequences.



Monday will be the first time victims of terrorism have ever appeared in front of an international tribunal.



Defending the interests of Hassan Oneissi – one of four accused of orchestrating the assassination plot – von Wistinghausen argued that records compiled by Donaldson were not substantial enough to tie Oneissi to Personal Mobile Phone 095 .



Continuing to attempt to dismantle the connection, von Wistinghausen noted that only one geographic location found in the call records was allegedly tied to Oneissi.



Von Wistinghausen argued that the document alone was insufficient as there were no other records of him actually having ownership of the apartment.

...