Nasrallah’s Syria pitch draws fire

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah's call for coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian armies came under fresh fire Friday from Lebanese politicians who warned of negative consequences of such a move, including the risk of stopping Western aid to the Army.



Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea accused Nasrallah of causing harm to the Lebanese Army by claiming the military was coordinating with the Syrian army and Hezbollah in the weeklong "Fajr al-Joroud" offensive launched by the Lebanese Army last Saturday to expel Daesh (ISIS) militants from the northeastern towns of Ras Baalbeck and Al-Qaa.



The U.S. was reported to have warned against coordination between the Lebanese Army and each of Hezbollah and the Syrian army in the current fight against Daesh on Lebanon's northeastern border region.



In parallel with the Army's offensive against Daesh, the Syrian army and Hezbollah are fighting Daesh on Syria's western Qalamoun region on the Syrian side of the border.



Geagea also accused Nasrallah of using the plight of nine Lebanese soldiers held hostage by Daesh since 2014 to exert pressure on the Lebanese government to enter into direct negotiations with the Syrian government. He said there would be no coordination with the Syrian regime, which he described as more brutal than Daesh.

