Palestinian leaders in south Lebanon demand stability in Ain al-Hilweh

A number of Palestinian leaders in south Lebanon Friday met to discuss efforts to reach a long term end to hostilities in Ain al-Hilweh, a source told The Daily Star Saturday.



Representatives of Lebanese and Palestinian parties signed Friday, under the auspices of Sidon MP Bahia Hariri, a declaration dubbed the "Majdalyoun Charter," which aims to contain the impact of the recent Ain al-Hilweh clashes, the source said.



Hariri also pleaded the Palestinian parties to maintain their unity and to end the suffering of the camp residents and the security threats against the city of Sidon.

...