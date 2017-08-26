Daesh militants killed, wounded in Army strikes

A number of Daesh (ISIS) militants were killed and wounded Saturday in a Lebanese Army attack on the northeast border, according to an Army statement.



Army artillery and warplanes shelled several Daesh posts in Wadi Martbaya in the mountainous outskirts of Ras Baalbeck, destroying Daesh posts, the statement said.



The Army also requested journalists consult the Army's Directorate of Orientation before broadcasting information.



LBCI TV channel reported that the Army is continuing preparations for the upcoming battle to re-take the final 20 square kilometers of the 140 once held by Daesh in Lebanese territory.

