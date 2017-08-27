Families mourn as Ibrahim announces discovery of soldiers' bodies

Gen. Abbas Ibrahim announced Sunday that the remains of six of the missing soldiers have finally been discovered, three years after the servicemen were kidnapped by Daesh (ISIS) when it overran the border town of Arsal.



"The dignity of the homeland requires us to sacrifice," Ibrahim said, adding that he hoped the bodies would be identified using DNA testing soon.



He made the statement from Riad al Solh square, where the families of the nine missing soldiers set-up camp to demand government action shortly after the servicemen were taken.



Their demands were finally met Sunday by the head of General Security who has long headed the governments handling of the case.



Ibrahim said that he the government had received information in February 2015 that indicated that the soldiers had been killed, but authorities were not been able to verify it and so had not publizised the detail.



Army veterans, the families of the kidnapped soldiers and bystanders cried out in outrage and fury at the government's failure to recover the soldiers safely.

