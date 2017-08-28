Users lament fast-finishing data packages

Since Ogero announced it had "uncapped" the internet speed last month, ecstatic users have been leaving messages on the company's Twitter accounts documenting an apparent knock-on effect on internet performance.



"[Recently] I finished my data and I had to go online to buy more in order to be able to continue working," an internet user with Sodetel told The Daily Star.



The user, who did not wish to share her name due to privacy concerns, said that while the increase in speed she saw was not significant, her expenditures have gone up due to higher data consumption.



While Ogero now offers 2 GB and 4 GB packages that offer unlimited data, a solution that offers high speed without capping data consumption still does not exist.



Ogero head Imad Kreidieh told The Daily Star that overall internet consumption increased by 28 percent over the last month.



Technically, increasing speed simply means data is delivered faster.

