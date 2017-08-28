Sidon Festival kicks off with show of culture, tradition

Lebanon's southern port city of Sidon welcomed visitors from across the country Sunday for the opening of the Sidon International Festival, a feast of culture and celebration of heritage. The Sidon International Festival Committee launched this year's festival with the cooperation of the Sidon municipality and the Tourism Ministry. Sidon MPs Found Siniora and Bahia Hariri attended the launch, joined by a representative of the Sidon Mayor Mohammad al-Saudi, head of the Sidon International Festival Committee Nadine Kaeen, among many others.



As part of the launch of the festival, historical and heritage landmarks were opened for the public to enjoy. Mayor Saudi's representative thanked the festival committee for all their hard work.



Zaher al-Bizri, an artist, member of the Lebanese Artists Association and supervisor of the exhibition explained that it includes 73 paintings focusing on the use of Arabic calligraphy by 30 artists from different regions of the country.



He said that the aim of the exhibit is to add another cultural dimension to the festival.

