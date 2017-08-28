Hezbollah defends tripartite equation

Hezbollah warned Sunday that failure to abide by "The Army, the people and the resistance" equation would expose Lebanon to further attacks from militant and takfiri groups, as opposition mounted to the party's controversial tripartite formula. Hezbollah's warning comes as the Lebanese Army is on the verge of achieving a decisive victory in its nine-day "Fajr al-Joroud" offensive to evict Daesh (ISIS) militants from the rugged outskirts of the northeastern towns of Ras Baalbeck and Al-Qaa, in the second and final phase of clearing the border region with Syria of terrorism.



Raad said that Lebanon was waiting for a "decisive and final victory" to uproot Daesh and its terrorism from Lebanese territory.



While Hezbollah and its allies have upheld the tripartite equation as the best formula to defend Lebanon against any Israeli attack, the Future Movement and its Christian allies strongly oppose this equation, insisting that the Lebanese Army is alone responsible for protecting and defending the country against any threats.



A senior Hezbollah official credited the tripartite equation for eliminating the threat of terrorism.

