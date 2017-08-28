Families of kidnapped soldiers direct anger at state

Families of the nine Lebanese Army soldiers kidnapped by Daesh (ISIS) in 2014 accused the government Sunday of abandoning their men, following the announcement that the remains of eight servicemen had been discovered.



The mood was somber, with friends and relatives conversing quietly with the families of the missing soldiers.



Speaking to the media, the families' spokesman Hussein Youssef dismissed unconfirmed reports that the soldiers were dead, saying they remained hopeful that the men would return alive.



"We have been hearing rumors since Saturday, leaving us in a state of fear, anguish and shock," Youssef told The Daily Star. He added that just before midnight Saturday, Ibrahim, tasked with overseeing the case of the missing soldiers, made contact with the families.

...