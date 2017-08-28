Blaze scorching biodiverse Chouwen, Jabal Moussa

The Civil Defense fought to quell a large forest fire in the ecologically diverse Chouwen and Jabal Moussa areas of Jbeil Sunday, with help from the Lebanese Army.



The fire, which is scorching one of the Middle East's most biologically rich regions, has reportedly been raging since Tuesday.



Civil Defense Operations Manager George Abu Moussa, who was directing operations at the site of the blaze, confirmed that the fire was burning in the Chouwen and Jabal Moussa areas near Nahr Ibrahim.



About 100 members of the Civil Defense and the Army were working to extinguish the fire.



No injuries have been reported among Civil Defense personnel, who continue to fight the fire around the clock, Abu Moussa said.

