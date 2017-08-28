Israel to press U.N. chief on ‘blindness’ on Hezbollah

Israel will press U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on what it says is Hezbollah's arms build-up in Lebanon during his first visit to the Jewish state since taking office, the deputy foreign minister said Sunday.



The trip comes as the U.N. Security Council debates renewing for a year the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, with a vote expected on Aug. 30 .



The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, has blasted the commander of the UNIFIL peacekeepers, accusing him of turning a blind eye to Hezbollah weapons smuggling.



The United States is the biggest contributor to the United Nations, paying 22 percent of the $5.4 billion core budget and 28.5 percent of the $7.9 billion peacekeeping budget.



Israel has long alleged bias at the United Nations against it and also plans to discuss that with Guterres.

