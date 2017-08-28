Lebanon to declare day of mourning for fallen soldiers

Lebanon will declare a day of mourning in commemoration of the Army soldiers killed by Daesh (ISIS), an official source told The Daily Star Monday.



The remains of eight people were uncovered in the outskirts of Arsal, in a location disclosed by Daesh militants who had given themselves up, instigating a pause in the Army's offensive.



Gen. Abbas Ibrahim – who was tasked with finding out the missing soldiers' fate – said that the remains were almost certainly those of the captured soldiers.

