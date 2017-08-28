Politicians express sorrow over fallen soldiers

Politicians expressed sorrow and regret Monday over the deaths of Army soldiers kidnapped by Daesh (ISIS).



An Army statement Sunday announced that the remains of the missing soldiers had been uncovered.



Gen. Abbas Ibrahim – who was tasked with finding out the missing soldiers' fate – said that the remains were almost certainly those of eight of the captured soldiers.



Former President Michel Sleiman contrasted the Army's successes against Daesh with the pain of knowing that some of its soldiers had met bitter fates at the hands of extremists.

...