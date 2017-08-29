Hostility grows toward refugees in Lebanon

For six years, tensions have simmered as an estimated 1.5 million Syrians poured into Lebanon, equal to around a quarter of its population.



But the debate over their presence has taken a harder edge in recent months, fuelled by political leaders who say Lebanon has lost patience with the social and financial burden of the refugee crisis.



As they press demands for refugees to return to Syria, Lebanese politicians have warned of rising public anger.



In recent months, most of Lebanon's main parties have united in pushing for repatriation, a difficult demand as war has ravaged much of Syria.



Others say refugees take jobs or strain Lebanon's already dysfunctional public services.



Syria's conflict has inflamed political rivalries and sectarian divisions that have far from healed since Lebanon's 1975-90 war.



Under evacuation deals that Hezbollah has brokered, thousands of refugees have left Lebanon's northeast border region for Syria since July. Rights groups fear refugees went back because they felt under pressure in Lebanon.

...