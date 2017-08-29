STL: Victims’ grief, authorities’ mistakes

Ghalayini Monday was the first victim to recount the consequences of the attack at the STL victims' case.



Throughout the entirety of Monday's hearing, Peter Haynes, Lead Legal Representative of the victims, guided Ghalayini through the experience, from the day she heard the bombs detonate during a phone call with her father, to the day when her father's body was found.



Ghalayini testified that her uncle ultimately obtained two search dogs for the family to personally investigate the site.



Trial Chamber President Judge David Re interjected, questioning whether the victim found it abnormal that their family – untrained in forensic investigation – had taken it upon themselves to investigate the scene.



After 12 days, the investigating magistrate Judge Michel Abu Arraj reached out to the family.



After more than two weeks of arguing with authorities, Ghalayini said it took a mere 10 minutes to find the body of her father.

...