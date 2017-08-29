Local knowledge key to improving aid: academics

A workshop addressing the needs of humanitarian workers was launched Monday by the Global Health Institute at the American University of Beirut and the Humanitarian Leadership Academy. The Director of the Middle East Center of HLA Brigitte Khair-Mountain said that much of the expertise critical to saving lives, when a natural or man-made crisis occurs, can be found within local communities, not amongst foreign relief workers.



HLA is a global learning initiative set up to enable people and organizations to prepare for and respond to crises.



Additionally, HLA uses local knowledge to establish the best practices to address crises around the world, providing global knowledge to local actors.



Khair-Mountain sees development and humanitarian relief complimentary sectors.

...