Politicians mourn servicemen captured by Daesh, now believed to be dead

Lebanese politicians Monday praised the fallen soldiers that Daesh (ISIS) kidnapped in 2014, and expressed sympathy for their families.



While one soldier is thought to have joined Daesh in Syria, an Army statement Sunday said that eight bodies were uncovered near the northeastern Lebanese border.



They are believed to be the bodies of the eight missing soldiers.



Foreign Minister and Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil mourned the soldiers in a statement on his official Twitter account.



Justice Minister Salim Jreissati described the soldiers as "martyrs of negligence, abduction and treachery," in a tweet shortly before he joined the families of the servicemen in the tents they erected following the abduction in 2014, in Downtown Beirut's Riad al-Solh Square.



During the minister's meeting with a number of the soldiers' family members, he also vowed to pursue justice.

...