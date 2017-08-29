Havoc at Beirut airport

Beirut's airport witnessed chaotic scenes as passengers crammed into the entrance as 345 airplanes departed Beirut Monday.



During a media conference following a tour of the airport Tuesday the minister said that the 345 departed planes Monday happened for the first time ever and over 1 million passengers used the Beirut airport in the month August, so far.



Traffic at the airport increased by 7 percent in the first half of 2017, a source at the airport previously told The Daily Star.



From the beginning of January to the end of June 2017, 3.5 million passengers passed through the airport, up from 3.3 million over the same period in 2016 .

...