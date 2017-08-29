Judges end monthlong strike over reduced benefits

Lebanese judges Monday ended their more than one-month-long strike denouncing a reduction of their benefits, a statement by the Higher Judicial Council said.



The magistrates' objections followed Parliament's endorsement of the public and private sector salary scale bill on July 18 .



The fund currently provides judges a quarterly benefit of less than one month's salary.



President Michel Aoun and Justice Minister Salim Jreissati promised them that an urgent bill amending the provisions on the judges' salaries and benefits would be passed in the Parliament in the coming legislative session, the statement said.

