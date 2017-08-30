Business tycoon Ghosn honored with postage stamp

Set against a light gray backdrop and framed in white, Carlos Ghosn is a model of power and poise in LibanPost's latest first day of issue stamp.



The event brought together governmental officials, leading Lebanese business personalities, and close personal relations of Ghosn, including childhood friends and schoolmates from his alma mater College Notre-Dame de Jamhour.



Although Ghosn was born in Brazil to Lebanese immigrants, he moved to Lebanon when he was 6 years old and resided in the country until moving to France for postsecondary studies.



When it came time for the guest of honor to speak, Ghosn thanked LibanPost and his wife for organizing the event and reminisced happily about his childhood in Lebanon.



At the conclusion of the event, Ghosn was presented with a plaque encased with his personal LibanPost stamp.

...