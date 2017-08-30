Highness Spa launches with nonsurgical treatments

In promoting nonsurgical treatments for appearance enhancement, the recently opened Highness Spa hopes to expand its services with the launch of new technology and methods.



The four-story beauty center is an expansion of Highness Clinic, a cosmetic surgery center opened by Dr. Firas Hamdan in 2007, just a few streets up from Highness Spa.



The Highness Spa team hopes to offer cutting-edge technology for nonsurgical treatments, as well as more general pampering services.



The spa prides itself on having the latest technology for such treatments, working with dermatologists and surgeons to offer consultations before customized solutions can be offered.



Treatments for men are also becoming more popular, with body sculpting increasingly common.



Highness Spa and Clinic has a branch in Dubai, which opened in 2016 .

