Army finds ninth soldier’s body, takes up positions along border

The Lebanese Army Tuesday found remains of what it believes is the ninth and final missing soldier on the outskirts of Arsal as some 600 Daesh (ISIS) militants arrived in Syria's Deir al-Zor after leaving Lebanon.



Separately, Daesh militants and their families who began leaving Monday continued their departure from the border area between Lebanon and Syria in buses as part of a Hezbollah-negotiated deal, which ended the group's presence on the outskirts of Ras Baalbeck and Al-Qaa as well as Syria's western Qalamoun.



The withdrawal of Daesh from both sides of the Lebanese-Syrian border also followed negotiations to uncover the fate of nine Lebanese soldiers kidnapped by Daesh in 2014 .



As the Army released a statement confirming that it took up positions in the recently liberated areas along the border, the Lebanese government and Hezbollah both defended the deal that allowed the terrorists safe passage to the eastern province of Deir al-Zor, a Daesh stronghold.

