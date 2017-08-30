Bassil presses P5 on Security Council UNIFIL vote

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Tuesday pressed diplomats to Lebanon from the five permanent members of the Security Council to renew the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon unchanged later this week.



The U.N. Security Council will meet to renew UNIFIL's mandate the day before it expires on Aug. 31 .



During the meeting, Bassil reaffirmed Lebanon's full commitment to UNCR 1701 that ended the 2006 war and bolstered the UNIFIL deployment.



Bassil highlighted how 1701 and the UNIFIL deployment had, with the help of the Lebanese Army, established stability in southern Lebanon.

