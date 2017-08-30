It was hell, Hariri bombing victim tells STL

Liliane Khallouf and Maria al-Kasti were sitting side by side in the HSBC bank office in Downtown Beirut when the blast of the 2005 bombing, just meters away, tore through their workplace.



Khallouf, a mother of two, was the first of the two HSBC employees to testify Tuesday. She is one of six victims of the Feb. 14 bomb attack who will testify throughout the week.



Peter Haynes, lead legal representative of the victims, questioned Khallouf on what she remembered from the hours immediately following the attack.



Mohammad Mattar, co-legal representative, continued to show Kasti photographs of the ruined office, asking her to identify the areas impacted. Pointing to a bouquet of flowers lying among shards of glass in one image, the victim said her husband had sent her the floral arrangement for Valentine's Day.



Concluding Tuesday's hearing, Peter Haynes, the victims' lead legal representative, read the statements of four other victims who appeared in court but opted not to undergo direct examination.

...