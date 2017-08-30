Plastic surgeon charged with negligence in patient’s death

Dr. Nader Saab was charged Tuesday with negligence and disregard for medical procedures by a Mount Lebanon prosecutor after an Iraqi patient died following an operation at Saab's beauty clinic.



Farah Kassab, an Iraqi-Jordanian national, died in June after undergoing liposuction at Saab's well-known clinic north of Beirut.



Kassab's death also raised questions about the legal status of Saab's clinic.



Following Kassab's death, Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani barred Saab's clinic performing any operations requiring general anesthesia.

...