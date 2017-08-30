Mayhem at airport as pilgrims meet diaspora

Thousands of travelers descended on Beirut airport Monday causing scenes of chaos as some 345 airplanes departed Lebanon.



During a news conference following a tour of the airport Tuesday, the minister said that the 345 that departed Monday was the first time ever that the airport had handled that number of flights, adding that it amounted to over 1 million passengers through the airport so far in the month August alone.



Traffic at the airport increased by 7 percent in the first half of 2017, a source at the airport previously told The Daily Star. From the beginning of January to the end of June 2017, 3.5 million passengers passed through the airport, up from 3.3 million over the same period in 2016 .

...