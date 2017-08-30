Army commander congratulates military

Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun congratulated the Army on its victory against Daesh (ISIS) and offered his condolences to the families of fallen soldiers, in a statement released Wednesday.



Aoun's statements came as the Army celebrated a bittersweet victory following its successful offensive against Daesh, having liberated Lebanon's north east border regions from the militant group.



The victory was marred by the news that nine servicemen captured by Daesh in the northeastern border town of Arsal in 2014 had been killed.



The Syrian army and Hezbollah fought Daesh on the Syrian side of the border as the Army launched its offensive on the Lebanese side.

