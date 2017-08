President Michel Aoun announced Wednesday that Lebanon had triumphed over terrorism, after a cease-fire agreement saw Daesh (ISIS) militants leave Lebanese territory for Syria.



The deal was agreed to ten days after the Army launched the "Fajr al-Joroud" offensive to clear militants out of the outskirts of the northeastern towns of Ras Baalbeck and Al-Qaa.



Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf and Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun were also present at the news conference Wednesday.

...