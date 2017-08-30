US-led strike blocks Daesh buses reaching Deir al-Zor

The United States-led coalition struck targets in Syria Tuesday in a bid to block buses transporting Daesh (ISIS) fighters and families heading to the country's east as part of an evacuation deal to leave the Lebanese-Syrian border area.



"Irreconcilable #ISIS terrorists should be killed on the battlefield, not bused across #Syria to the Iraqi border without #Iraq's consent," McGurk said in a tweet earlier Wednesday.



He said in a separate tweet that the international coalition against Daesh would take the necessary measures to prevent the militants from entering Iraq.

...