Figs thrive in Lebanon’s south, but farmers hope for more

Amine Ibrahim has been in the fig business most of his life and manages a thriving orchard, but the 66-year-old is still on the hunt for new challenges – namely an expanded market. Turning over the figs in his hands as he sits on the roof of his house in south Lebanon's Kfar Hammam, Ibrahim spoke of his fruit with pride.



Kfar Hammam's climate is perfect for figs and the Al-Arqoub region alone produces almost 45 tons of the succulent fruit each season, in addition to olives and other crops.



The fig season begins in June when the fruit starts sprouting on the trees but aren't yet edible.



Some of the harvest is sold fresh directly but other farmers, like Ibrahim, dry the fruit first.

